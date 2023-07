SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:34 pm, emergency crews responded to Cou Falls Road for a report of a detached garage on fire.

Crews arrived to find that fire damage had spread to the exterior of a nearby house and propane tank.

Crews were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further.

There were no reported injuries.

