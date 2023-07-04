The fireworks forecast is looking good!

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hot and humid weather is with us for Independence Day.

Look for highs today to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. With dew points well into the 60s it will feel quite humid too. The all-important evening fireworks forecast is lining up nicely for us in eastern Iowa as storms look to hold off for most of us until after midnight.

Clouds increase this evening, but rain chances look to hold off until just after fireworks for most of eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

A cold front making its way though the Midwest could bring the potential for rain and scattered storms overnight and into Wednesday. Some of these could be strong thanks to all of the built-up heat and humidity. Even though this chance is low, please make sure you have ways to get severe weather information overnight, especially for those in our northwestern zone. Overnight lows stay warm, only dipping to the upper 60s.

Scattered showers and storms remain possible throughout Wednesday, though the focus for new development gradually shifts southeast in the viewing area. Additional strong to severe storms are possible in southeastern Iowa, though it will be somewhat dependent on the timing of the cold front moving through the area and how much heating we can see during the day. Again, chances for severe weather are rather low-level, but we do want you to be prepared for the possibility of strong winds with some storms. Stay with TV9 for updates.

Scattered storms are possible overnight, mainly in our northwestern zone, and then on and off across the rest of eastern Iowa throughout the day. (KCRG)

A few strong storms can't be ruled out on Wednesday but most will quickly be moving out of the TV9 viewing area as they form. (KCRG)

Cooler air and lower dew points settle in behind this system for the foreseeable future.

