Early storms diminish, weather for fireworks still looking solid

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Most of the 4th of July holiday looks pretty excellent, weatherwise, if you can stand some warm temperatures.

Scattered showers and storms early today look to diminish over the first few hours of the day, though heavy downpours will still be possible before it does. Residual cloud cover from this activity could hold on for a few hours after that, but mostly sunny skies should gradually become common around the area. This will lead to a hot day, with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. Dew points creep a degree or two higher than yesterday, so there will be a bit of humidity to things, too.

Showers and storms again become possible tonight, though it still looks likely that this will hold off until after area fireworks celebrations take place. Some storms tonight could be strong to severe, with damaging wind or large hail possible in our northwest zone. However, this chance is quite slim given the time of day. Lows will still be warm tonight, with lows in the upper 60s.

The latest severe weather outlook for today from the Storm Prediction Center. (KCRG)

A cold front moves through the area on Wednesday. Scattered shower and storm activity will be associated with it as it does, with those that form along and in front of it potentially turning strong to severe as well. Damaging wind and large hail is the threat here again, though it’s again a slim chance. The higher potential for severe storms should be just to our east. Winds from the northwest kick in behind the front, making for a breezy and cooler day in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Pleasant temperatures and humidity stick around to wrap up the shortened work week, with highs in the upper 70s generally and a little bit of a breeze. These should be some excellent weather days for any outdoor activity, so make sure to take advantage!

Active weather returns this weekend, with occasional chances for showers and storms. The highest risk, at this point, may be Saturday, with additional chances lingering into the early portion of next week. Temperatures during this time stay reasonable, with highs in the low 80s for most.

