E. Coli not impacting holiday swimmers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DNR currently lists 7 beaches across the state as potentially unsafe to swim in due to the amount of e-coli bacteria or toxic algae in the water.

But that didn’t stop the swimmers we found.

”Just trying to enjoy the day and have a good time and then go back to work tomorrow,“ Joey Sanford said.

Joey Sanford had no idea about the bacteria warning at George Wyth until he was already swimming to cool off on the Fourth of July.

”I just heard about it 5 minutes ago, and luckily my girlfriend’s a nurse I guess, so maybe I’ll get out of work,” Sanford said.

But those like Emma Rowles, who did know about it, weren’t too concerned.

”As long as you practice safety while swimming, you should be fine,” Rowles said.

It’s an issue fairly common at Iowa’s beaches during the summer months.

So much so that it’s sparked a nickname among some beachgoers at George Wyth.

”My friends and I, we call it Lake E. Coli,” Rowles said.

The Iowa DNR monitors beaches at state parks for bacteria and algae that could be enough to make a swimmer sick with diarrhea or skin and other infections.

At George Wyth Lake the numbers are more than double the levels when the Iowa DNR declares swimming as not recommended.

But George Wyth’s manager, Lori Eberhard, says that doesn’t mean you’ll get sick from swimming - just that there’s a higher chance of it.

The bacteria comes mainly from fecal material from runoff from livestock farms and even septic systems... particularly after it rains.

”It’s like when you’re out working in the garden or doing yard work and you go take a shower and the dirt runs down, well it’s the same thing at our beaches. When you have a big rainfall and it’s been dry for a while, everything runs into the water,” said Lori Eberhard, George Wyth State Park Manager.

Here are some things you can do to lower your risk:

Wait at least 24 hours after a rainfall to go swimming to let that runoff subside.

Avoid swallowing the water

Don’t swim with open cuts

Take a shower when you get home.

Use the DNR’s monitoring tool to check levels.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.