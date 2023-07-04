Dubuque man wins lottery after getting engaged

Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque County man won nearly 400 thousand dollars one day after getting engaged.

Nick Miller of Bernard popped the question on June 22nd.

He then bought a lottery ticket in an InstaPlay game the next day at a Casey’s in Cascade.

He says the money will go a long way for a house and a wedding.

This is one of three big lottery prizes won in Iowa in two days last month.

The other winning tickets were bought in Davenport and in Ottumwa.

