Dubuque man wins lottery after getting engaged

A Dubuque County man won nearly 400 thousand dollars one day after getting engaged.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque County man won nearly 400 thousand dollars one day after getting engaged.

Nick Miller of Bernard popped the question on June 22nd.

He then bought a lottery ticket in an InstaPlay game the next day at a Casey’s in Cascade.

He says the money will go a long way for a house and a wedding.

This is one of three big lottery prizes won in Iowa in two days last month.

The other winning tickets were bought in Davenport and in Ottumwa.

