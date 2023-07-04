Show You Care
Clinton shooting suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Illinois

Randy Allen Jackson
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The man suspected in the separate shootings of two individuals in Clinton has been shot and killed by Illinois State Police.

Officials say that on July 3rd at approximately 7:47 pm, officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit of 39-year-old Randy Allen Jackson after locating his vehicle in the Vermilion and Champaign county area. Officers say they momentarily lost sight of Jackson’s vehicle, but relocated him again in the area of 2200 County Road 2250 East where he was found in a detached garage.

Jackson reportedly engaged in a standoff with Illinois State Police. SWAT and Crisis Negoitaiton team members were called to the location. Officials say that Jackson refused to comply and an Illinois State Police trooper discharged their firearm. Jackson was struck and taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. No officials were struck or injured during the incident.

Investigators say that evidence collected at both crime scenes connected Jakckson to the two Clinton shootings that occurred approximately 24 hours earlier.

An investigation into Jackson’s killing is underway. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday

