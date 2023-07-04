Can drive reaches goal to help purchase headstone for Xavier Harrelson

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Early last month a Mahaska County woman Sherri Garrett started collecting cans to help pay for Xavior Harrelson’s headstone.

Now after weeks of collecting cans all across central Iowa she’s reached her goal and raised thousands of dollars along the way.

Xavior Harrelson disappeared at the age of 10 two years ago in Montezuma.

In September of that year body was found just northwest of Montezuma.

Even though she never met him Sherri Garrett raised around 25-hundred dollars from collecting cans.

What she’s raised, plus money raised by Xavior Harrelson’s grandmother, will get her to her $3,000 goal.

The money raised will be added to the initial $3,000 raised by the Harrelson’s to pay for the $6,000 headstone.

Sherri Garrett of Tri City Redemption “And like I said I don’t know Xavior and i could just tell that he’s a fine young man it’s too bad what happened to this boy and it just makes my heart feel good to know that I can do this for this child, for the community, and for the family.”

She says the headstone is expected to be in place by May.

Any funds that exceed the $3,000 needed for the headstone will be given to investigators to help solve the case of Harrelson’s death.

No arrests have been made, and no cause of death has been released in Harrelson’s death.

Anyone with information about Xavior can leave a tip at http://fbi.gov/findxavior

