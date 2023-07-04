Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Another apartment building in downtown Davenport forced to permanently evacuate

The city of Davenport forced people living in an apartment building in downtown to evacuate permanently.
By Joe McCoy
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Davenport, Iowa (WQAD) - The list of people having to permanently evacuate their homes because of the building collapse in downtown Davenport is growing. The Executive Square Apartments is located catty corner from the collapse sight - and now sits desolate.

When the building collapsed on May 28, residents at Executive Square were told they had to temporarily evacuate while the rest of the collapsed building was in danger of falling.

“We were told we should be able to come back,” resident Stephanie Kundel said. “The very first night, they were like, oh, maybe 24 hours. So I never expected this. Never in my wildest dreams.”

Kundel works from home and missed an entire week of work because her computer was in her apartment for five days before she could go back in.

Last Tuesday, the City of Davenport told residents they must permanently evacuate due to “numerous violations of Davenport Municipal Code” being found. The violations were so severe that the building was deemed unfit for occupancy.

“I had mold underneath my sink that was causing my asthma to absolutely flare,” Kundel said. “I was coughing all day and night.”

After a month, the building’s manager finally told Kundel she could remove her stuff. She said she’s been looking at other apartments in the area but hasn’t been able to find anything up to her standards.

Luckily, a friend is allowing her to stay with them for at least three months rent-free.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 hurt in boat explosion
Multiple injuries after boat explosion at Lake Rathbun
Two dead after Floyd County crash
Two dead after Floyd County crash
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
One business owner in Davenport says he is frustrated by the lack of assistance from the city...
Davenport business left out to dry with no assistance after a city inspection
Mount Vernon Road Southeast back open after Cedar Rapids crash
Mount Vernon Road Southeast back open after Cedar Rapids crash

Latest News

A southwest Iowa man says a change in plans likely saved him after a strong storm hit his...
‘Thankfully, I wasn’t here’: Ringgold County family recalls night that storm hit home
A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.
Dubuque man wins lottery after getting engaged
The Iowa State Patrol has extra troopers out this extended holiday weekend to cut down on...
Iowa State Patrol urging caution on the roads for Fourth of July
Two Republican Presidential candidates are spending the fourth of July in Iowa
Republican Presidential candidates in Iowa for holiday