Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

2024 Presidential hopefuls make Independence Day stops in Iowa

A handful of Republican Presidential hopefuls stopped in Iowa today to celebrate the fourth.
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Fourth of July is a chance to slow down for many, but not if you’re running for president. Miami mayor Francis Suarez took his run literally - Running a 5-k race in Cedar Rapids before mingling at a pancake breakfast.

Suarez placed 6th in the race today - better than he fares in polling right now. But Suarez knows talking with Iowans can change that.

“They take the fact that they’re first in the nation seriously, as well they should. And I think they have an opportunity to shape this race and to pick someone who’s less known but very exciting,” Suarez said.

Suarez isn’t the only one hoping Iowans do just that, with former president Donald Trump firmly leading in polling and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in second. But stops in Iowa are a chance to relate with voters one-on-one. Walking in the West Des Moines Fourth of July parade, North Dakota governor Doug Burgum, and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson say their backgrounds help them relate to Iowans.

“Every job I had up through my mid-twenties was a job working on the farm, working on the ranch, working at the grain elevator,” Burgum said. Hutchinson says he’s a “Blue collar candidate, not a blue blood. And that’s what I bring. A commonality to the race.”

Even a better-known candidate, former Vice President Mike Pence walked in parades for the fourth, too, knowing Iowans have the power to elevate a candidate.

“For me, it was vitally important to be here where the journey to the White House always begins, and to spend two miles, at times jogging uphill, to take our case to the people of Iowa, and I promise you we’re going to keep running that hard all the way to the finish,” Pence said.

As the front runner, Donald Trump was not on the campaign trail at all Tuesday. His next closest challenger, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spent today in the other lead-off state - New Hampshire.

Photojournalist Brad Burton contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 hurt in boat explosion
Multiple injuries after boat explosion at Lake Rathbun
Iowa City Police responded to the 2600 block of Westwinds Drive just after 1:00 am Tuesday...
One wounded in Iowa City shooting on 4th of July
Two dead after Floyd County crash
Two dead after Floyd County crash
A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.
Dubuque man wins lottery after getting engaged
Hope Schwartz
Operation Quickfind: Hope Schwartz

Latest News

E. Coli not impacting holiday swimmers
E. Coli not impacting holiday swimmers
Fifth Seasons 8k and 5k races
Cedar Rapids holds 37th annual Fifth Season races
Herbert Hoover Museum holds public reading of Declaration of Independence.
Herbert Hoover Museum holds public reading of Declaration of Independence
E. Coli not impacting holiday swimmers
E.coli in lakes not impacting holiday swimmers