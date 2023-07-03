Warm, somewhat humid for the extended 4th of July weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The biggest holiday of the summer will be accompanied by weather conditions that will certainly feel appropriate for the season.

Skies will be mostly clear for the majority of the day on Monday, with only a few scattered clouds here or there. The risk for additional scattered shower activity, like we saw on Sunday, seems low during the day. Otherwise, today will feel a lot like yesterday, with highs well into the 80s or even reaching the low 90s. Winds will remain fairly light.

A few storms could dip into our northern counties tonight, to the north of U.S. Highway 20 if they manage to make it into the TV9 viewing area. They’ll diminish quickly on Tuesday morning, leading into a day of mostly sunny skies again with warmth increasing a little further. Highs reach the low 90s for most, with a slight uptick in dew points to go along with it. Thus, a warm and humid feel is expected by the time we get to Tuesday evening, when most of the fireworks celebrations take place for the 4th of July holiday. The good news: the chance for showers and storms looks to hold off until after those celebrations end.

That chance picks up on Tuesday night, moving from west to east across the area. Storms will likely be in something of a weakening phase, though the outside chance of a strong to severe storm will still be present in our northwest zone. Scattered showers and storms remain possible throughout Wednesday, though the focus for new development gradually shifts southeast in the viewing area. Additional strong to severe storms are possible in our southeastern counties, though it will be somewhat dependent on the timing of the cold front moving through the area and how much heating we can see during the day.

A couple of days of dry and cooler weather will wrap up the shortened work week, with highs in the upper 70s or low 80s for Thursday and Friday. The quiet is relatively short-lived, though, with additional chances for showers and storms returning by the weekend into early next week.

