Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Two dead after Floyd County crash

Two dead after Floyd County crash
Two dead after Floyd County crash(Arizona's Family)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 4 p.m. on July 2nd a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 37-year-old Jenna Stangland from Minneapolis, Minnesota was traveling east on Highway 18 when the vehicle crossed the centerline and then took action to move back into the correct lane. A 2017 Toyota Prius, driven by 74-year-old Steven York from Waconia, Minnesota, was traveling west on Highway 18 and tried to avoid the Jeep and instead the two cars collided.

Both Steven York and 16-year-old Keira Duffy from Golden Valley, Minnesota were pronounced dead at the scene. Stangland and 74-year-old Mary York were taken to Mercy One North Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Agee signs off
KCRG-TV9′s Nicole Agee signs off from the anchor desk
Experimental plane makes emergency crash landing in Cedar Rapids (photo courtesy the Linn...
Update: C Street is back open after plane crash
No one was hurt during the incident, according to police.
Cedar Rapids man in custody after high speed chase
The dome of the State Capitol building in Des Moines is shown on Tuesday, January 13, 2015....
Iowa educators preparing for new parental rights legislation
A motorcyclist died after a crash on 7th Avenue in Marion on Friday, June 30, 2023. (KCRG: Nick...
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Friday morning crash

Latest News

Barb Westercamp has spent more than 50 years making sure children have a book of their own.
Tribute to Heroes: Barb Westercamp
Cedar Boat Firework Show lights up the sky for the first time since the COVID-19 Pandemic
Cedar Boat Firework Show lights up the sky for the first time since the COVID-19 Pandemic
Freedom Rock Dedication honors Linn County veterans past and present
Freedom Rock Dedication honors Linn County veterans past and present
CCA’s Reese Stockman builds connections with peers of all abilities, raises $3,000 for new...
CCA’s Reese Stockman builds connections with peers of all abilities, raises $3,000 for new adaptive