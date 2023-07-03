Two dead after Floyd County crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 4 p.m. on July 2nd a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 37-year-old Jenna Stangland from Minneapolis, Minnesota was traveling east on Highway 18 when the vehicle crossed the centerline and then took action to move back into the correct lane. A 2017 Toyota Prius, driven by 74-year-old Steven York from Waconia, Minnesota, was traveling west on Highway 18 and tried to avoid the Jeep and instead the two cars collided.

Both Steven York and 16-year-old Keira Duffy from Golden Valley, Minnesota were pronounced dead at the scene. Stangland and 74-year-old Mary York were taken to Mercy One North Iowa.

