Two are dead after Winneshiek County crash

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -Two people are dead after officials say a car ran a stop sign Saturday night in Winneshiek County. It happened just after 11 p.m. on County Highway B16 and 265th Avenue in Spillville.

Officials say a Toyota Highlander didn’t stop at a stop sign and collided with a Chevrolet Malibu. The driver of the Highlander, 42-year-old Christopher Mirich of Waukon, died at the scene. A passenger, 54-year-old Laura Lubka of Postville also died at the scene. Three others were injured and taken to a local hospital.

Officials say no one in the two cars were wearing seatbelts. The crash is under investigation.

