Tribute to Heroes: Barb Westercamp

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “I think to me, a book is a treasure you can open again and again,” said Barb Westercamp.

Westercamp has spent more than 50 years making sure children have a book of their own.

“Every year, I allot a certain amount of my personal funds to buy books. This year, I will have purchased over 100,000 books to give to students and kids in the Cedar Rapids area and the state of Iowa,” said Westercamp.

That’s right, she’s purchased more than $100,000 books.

“I feel good I’m helping with the literacy and helping kids explore their world and expand their world,” she said.

The retired teacher from the Cedar Rapids School District works with distributors to get the books and then passes them out at schools, story times and more.

“The children or student get to pick out a book to take home to keep, and I think that’s so important because they like to have their very own materials, their own book,” she said.

With a love for education and history, Westercamp chose the old school house in the Ushers Ferry Historic Village to highlight a small sample of the books she provides.

“Looking through the years I have students that will tell me they have that book they got maybe 20 years ago.”

Westercamp also provides backpacks and other school supplies.

“Every day you should try to make the world a better place for someone else,” said the retired teacher.

She hopes her efforts are one piece of the puzzle to set children up for success.

“From K-2 you learn to read and after that you read to learn,” said Westercamp.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.