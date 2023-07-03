Trailer fire causing reduced lanes on Dubuque Rd north of Springville

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are warning travelers of potential delays after a reported trailer fire at Dubuque Road near Alderman Rd approximately one mile north of Springville.

The incident has caused deputies to reduce the southbound lanes on Dubuque Rd to one lane.

No other details are available from law enforcement officials at this time.

Travelers should look for an alternate route if possible.

