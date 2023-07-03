Show You Care
Sweet corn still growing despite drought

The annual harvest of sweet corn will still be on time, despite the dry weather.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two weeks ago, Iowa farmers who grow corn for feed or fuel said they were seeing the impact of the drought.

Gary Knight of Knight’s Farm said that his sweet corn is mostly on track with where it needs to be for when they start selling mid-July.

The only thing they really saw affecting the growth of the corn was the cold weather back in April.

”So yeah, this is some pretty good-looking corn I think right now. Even though we had a cold spring and we’ve had some drought, this corn right here looks really good right at the moment,” Knight said.

Although rain has been unpredictable these past few weeks, Knight’s Farm out of Whittier has had no problems with sweet corn this growing season.

”Every year is different. We just work with what we have and that’s all we can do. We just do what we have to do to try to make it happen. Cause otherwise I can’t answer the phone fast enough,” Knight said.

Unlike field corn farmers, Knight has not seen much of an impact from the drought on his fields.

The difference between harvesting field corn and sweet corn is timing.

Field corn can be harvested even if it’s out of germination sync - as long as the entire field is fully grown and dried in the fall.

The window to harvest sweet corn can vary per crop - and peak ripeness matters.

The cold weather back in April had more of an effect on the corn, causing the first fields to germinate unevenly.

”You can see some of the unevenness. You’ve got real small, young ones here. Then you look a couple away and you’ve got one here that’s about twice as big as the other one. So, when this field start getting ready, these ears are going to get ready first and then those aren’t going to be ready for a few days more,” Knight said.

By planting early, mid, and late-season corn, the Knight farm still plans to have corn for sale through September.

Knight has been growing sweet corn in his fields since the 90′s. For the last few years his sweet corn has been sold at local Hy-Vee stores. His sweet corn stands plan to hit the area in mid-July.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

