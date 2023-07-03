Show You Care
Police looking for suspect tied to double shooting in Clinton

Randy Allen Jackson
Randy Allen Jackson(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are asking for information on the whereabouts of a suspect tied to two shootings that have occurred in the previous 24 hours.

On July 2nd at approximately 8:34 pm, the Clinton Police Department was called to Mercy One Hospital regarding a shooting. An adult male was found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Then, on July 3rd, at 12:42 am, Clinton Police were called back to Mercy One in regards to another shooting. This time an adult female was found with several gunshot wounds.

Evidence was collected indicating a connection between the two shootings. Investigators have identified 39-year-old Randy Allen Jackson as the suspect. There is an active warrant for Jackson for Attempted Murder.

Jackson is not in police custody at this time and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with Jackson’s whereabouts are asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458. Individuals may also report anonymous information to the Clinton County Crime Stoppers by calling 563-242-6595 or 888-883-8015.

