MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - A company specializing in food safety is laying off 125 employees in Marshalltown.

The layoffs are at Packers Sanitation Service. This is according to Iowa Workforce Development’s WARN website.

It’s not clear at this time why the company is laying off workers.

The layoffs are set to take effect on August 15th.

