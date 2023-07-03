Multiple injuries after boat explosion at Lake Rathbun

MORAVIA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DNR is encouraging boaters to keep safety in mind after a boat explosion caused injuries on Sunday.

Officials say that a mechanical malfunction during start-up likely caused a boat engine to explode at the Buck Creek Arm of Lake Rathbun around 3:00 pm.

One adult female received moderate to severe burns and was evacuated by helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospitals. An adult male and three juveniles were taken to Mercy One in Centerville via ambulance for minor burn-related wounds.

The Iowa DNR is reminding boaters to wear life jackets, designate a sober operator, and have a fire extinguisher on board in order to be prepared and be safe in the event of an unexpected incident like this.

