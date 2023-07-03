Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Multiple injuries after boat explosion at Lake Rathbun

Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.(Live 5)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORAVIA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DNR is encouraging boaters to keep safety in mind after a boat explosion caused injuries on Sunday.

Officials say that a mechanical malfunction during start-up likely caused a boat engine to explode at the Buck Creek Arm of Lake Rathbun around 3:00 pm.

One adult female received moderate to severe burns and was evacuated by helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospitals. An adult male and three juveniles were taken to Mercy One in Centerville via ambulance for minor burn-related wounds.

The Iowa DNR is reminding boaters to wear life jackets, designate a sober operator, and have a fire extinguisher on board in order to be prepared and be safe in the event of an unexpected incident like this.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one was hurt during the incident, according to police.
Cedar Rapids man in custody after high speed chase
Experimental plane makes emergency crash landing in Cedar Rapids (photo courtesy the Linn...
Update: C Street is back open after plane crash
Mount Vernon Road Southeast back open after Cedar Rapids crash
Mount Vernon Road Southeast back open after Cedar Rapids crash
Two are dead after Winneshiek County crash
Two are dead after Winneshiek County crash
Field of Dreams takes on new meaning for some after naturalization ceremony held at the site in...
Field of Dreams takes on new meaning for some after naturalization ceremony

Latest News

Iowa lawmakers could return to the statehouse in Des Moines for a special legislative session.
Iowa lawmakers could return to statehouse for special session
A man has begun his life sentence for shooting and killing a Casey's store clerk in Marshalltown.
Man has begun life sentence after shooting and killing Casey’s clerk in Marshalltown
Iowa lawmakers could reconvene for special session
Man has begun life sentence after shooting and killing Casey's clerk in Marshalltown