Mount Vernon Road Southeast back open after Cedar Rapids crash

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Traffic on Mount Vernon Road Southeast in Cedar Rapids is back open Sunday evening. That’s after officials say a semi hit a Nissan Xterra near the intersection of Mount Vernon Road and Wanatee Creek just after 3 p.m.

This video was taken by TV9 Crews around 3:45 this afternoon, where you can see the semi in a ditch. Officials say no one was injured.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says the semi was pulling an empty dry materials trailer. Diesel fuel from the semi’s tanks did spill onto the road. Mount Vernon Road was closed until the scene was cleaned up and vehicles removed, and is now back open.

