Marion woman makes 200-mile trek to help fight MS

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The last time we caught up with Kimberly Poston in April, she was training to run the twelfth leg of MS Run the U.S. It’s an ultra relay marathon with around 20 participants, who run distances from California to New York. Her leg started in Clive and stretches 205 miles to Dubuque.

“I’ve been a runner for a long time, but I think the cause it’s really what’s striving me to truly step out of my comfort zone and do something a little bit crazy,” she said in the spring.

Friday marked day six out of 8. Poston started three miles outside of Central City and ended near Monticello. She’s running nearly a marathon a day to reach her end destination on time.

“Pretty good actually, in comparison to what I thought I would feel like by this day. Every day we’ve made sure to prioritize recovery and refueling to make sure we can get out on the road and go the next day,” she said.

Poston was happy to get back outside after spending the past two days indoors due to the poor air quality. Although the air conditioning was a nice change, putting in 57 miles on the treadmill at her gym in Marion, wasn’t ideal. She was thankful her support system helped keep her motivated.

“When you’re on the treadmill you’re not going anywhere, so you’re kind of watching the cars go by. Having them stop by was a great help. I had some coworkers stop by, which was awesome. The signs just kind of made it feel like you’re on the road right,” Poston said.

In addition to her miles on the pavement, Poston raised over $15,500 for multiple sclerosis. The disease made its way into her family about 20 years ago. That’s what’s been pushing her to continue to put one foot in front of the other.

“You know, there might be hills that you walk because their pretty steep and you kind of want to save yourself for that, but when you’re running and you have several miles left, that just helps push you along the way. Not only your personal why. For me, it’s it’s my sister and my cousin, but all the people that I’ve learned about that are close to me, that know people or who have directly been impacted by MS, that is the push that you need,” she said.

Although she can’t take away the pain from those enduring the disease, she wanted to support them in their battle and help bring awareness. Poston is expected to reach the finish line on Sunday where she’ll hand it off to the next person running their leg to help fight MS.

“I think it will be an emotional finish,” Poston said.

