Man has begun life sentence after shooting and killing Casey’s clerk in Marshalltown

In April, a jury convicted Rocky Trujillo of five charges, including first-degree murder and robbery.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has begun his life sentence for shooting and killing a Casey’s store clerk in Marshalltown.

In April, a jury convicted Rocky Trujillo of five charges, including first-degree murder and robbery.

A judge sentenced him on Friday.

The murder conviction guarantees a life in prison sentence under Iowa law.

Trujillo shot and killed Michael West at a Casey’s in February 20-21.

West was working at the store when Trujillo walked in and shot him in the chest.

West leaves behind eight children.

His family says it’s been a long two years, and they feel like they finally have some closure.

On Friday, West’s aunt gave a victim impact statement on behalf of his mom, who was also in the courtroom.

She says she wants people to remember her nephew for the incredible man he was.

Trujillo was offered an opportunity to make a statement but declined.

His lawyers requested a new trial but the judge rejected it.

