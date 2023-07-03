Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Local contractors are seeing a large uptick in business after the Davenport building collapse

Contractors in Davenport say they are seeing a large uptick in business since a deadly apartment building collapse.
By Joe McCoy
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Davenport, Iowa (WQAD) - The City of Davenport has stuck true to their word, increasing building inspections since the apartment building collapse in May. This has led to local contractors seeing a large uptick in business.

“A lot of the buildings need repair,” said Co-owner of R.A. Masonry Ryan Shaffer. “The city has been going through and citing people, recommending work to be done. We’ve gotten quite a few calls from different customers needing small repairs to major repairs.”

We were first introduced to R.A. Masonry as the company that collapsed building owner Andrew Wold turned down because its bid to repair the now collapsed building was too high.

News 8 met Shaffer outside one of his nearly complete projects in downtown Davenport.

“This building here, we re-bricked the whole front of the building,” Shaffer said. “Did tuck pointing, which is grinding out the mortar, replaced steel lintels.”

The building collapse was a warning sign for everyone.

“Going the cheap route isn’t always the best route,” Shaffer said. “We want to double check everything as accurately as we can. So we’re not overlooking anything.”

Ryan says his company has gotten over 15 new jobs since the building collapse, doubling business. One project R.A. Masonry will begin in a couple weeks is located two blocks from the collapse sight. That building will be repaired in two phases, with phase one taking about one month to complete, and costing over $50,000, according to Shaffer.

“We’re gonna be replacing or repairing all the bad bricks, sagging bricks, falling bricks,” Shaffer said.

These repairs are important and a good step forward. Unfortunately, a tragedy had to occur for people to take notice.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one was hurt during the incident, according to police.
Cedar Rapids man in custody after high speed chase
Experimental plane makes emergency crash landing in Cedar Rapids (photo courtesy the Linn...
Update: C Street is back open after plane crash
Mount Vernon Road Southeast back open after Cedar Rapids crash
Mount Vernon Road Southeast back open after Cedar Rapids crash
Field of Dreams takes on new meaning for some after naturalization ceremony held at the site in...
Field of Dreams takes on new meaning for some after naturalization ceremony
Two are dead after Winneshiek County crash
Two are dead after Winneshiek County crash

Latest News

A stand-off between U-P-S and its employees continues as a potential strike looms. Workers in...
Iowa UPS workers say they’re ready to strike
If you are thinking of starting up the grill for a cookout on the fourth of July - the Cedar...
Fire departments offer tips for safe grilling on Fourth of July weekend
One business owner in Davenport says he is frustrated by the lack of assistance from the city...
Davenport business left out to dry with no assistance after a city inspection
Iowa UPS workers say they're ready to strike