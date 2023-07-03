Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa woman facing over 50 voter fraud charges intends to proceed to trial

The trial will begin on July 31.
The trial will begin on July 31.(.)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Kim Taylor, who is charged with over 50 counts of voter fraud has notified the court she intends to proceed to trial in this matter as the plea deadline was Monday, July 3.

Kim, the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, was alleged to be in a scheme to generate voters in the primary election in June 2020, when her husband was an unsuccessful candidate for Iowa’s 4th U.S. Congressional District, This scheme allegedly happened in the 2020 general election as well, when her husband was a successful candidate for Woodbury County Supervisor.

The trial date is set for July 31 and is scheduled to last until Aug. 16. By agreeing to proceed to trial she is consenting to have a United States Magistrate Judge preside over jury selection and she anticipates calling no more than three witnesses to trial

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 hurt in boat explosion
Multiple injuries after boat explosion at Lake Rathbun
Two dead after Floyd County crash
Two dead after Floyd County crash
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Some storms form overnight, mainly along and north of Highway 20.
Storms possible for some overnight, then hot and humid for The Fourth!
Hay bales fire north of Springville
Traffic reopened after trailer fire caused reduced lanes north of Springville

Latest News

Average annual starting salary for teachers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas
Iowa man’s collection of 70,000 pencils being evaluated as possible world record
Hope Schwartz
Operation Quickfind: Hope Schwartz
Iowa City Police responded to the 2600 block of Westwinds Drive just after 1:00 am Tuesday...
One wounded in Iowa City shooting on 4th of July
A southwest Iowa man says a change in plans likely saved him after a strong storm hit his...
‘Thankfully, I wasn’t here’: Ringgold County family recalls night that storm hit home
A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.
Dubuque man wins lottery after getting engaged