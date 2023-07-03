Iowa lawmakers could return to statehouse for special session

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Next Monday, Iowa lawmakers could return to the statehouse in Des Moines for a special legislative session.

The Associated Press reports an email an Iowa lawmaker sent directs state representatives to hold July 10th open.

Republican leadership has hinted they wanted to reconvene to address abortion laws.

But a reason for the special session has not been announced.

There’s no formal announcement for a special session.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.