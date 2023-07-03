Show You Care
Hot and humid for the rest of the holiday weekend

As we approach the Independence Day holiday, it will feel like summer!
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As we approach the Independence Day holiday, it will feel like summer!

Today and tomorrow feature highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with plenty of sunshine overhead. Dew points will be in the mid 60s, making it feel a bit humid too.

A few storms could dip into our northern counties tonight, to the north of U.S. Highway 20 if they manage to make it into the TV9 viewing area. They’ll diminish quickly on Tuesday morning, leading into a day of mostly sunny skies again with warmth increasing a little further. Highs reach the low 90s for most, with a slight uptick in dew points to go along with it. Thus, a warm and humid feel is expected by the time we get to Tuesday evening, when most of the fireworks celebrations take place for the 4th of July holiday. The good news: the chance for showers and storms looks to hold off until after those celebrations end.

A better chance for rain and storms across eastern Iowa is with us late Tuesday into Wednesday as a cold front moves through the Midwest. With the built up heat and humidity, some of these could be strong to severe. Storms will likely be in something of a weakening phase, though the outside chance of a strong to severe storm will still be present in our northwest zone. Scattered showers and storms remain possible throughout Wednesday, though the focus for new development gradually shifts southeast in the viewing area. Additional strong to severe storms are possible in our southeastern counties, though it will be somewhat dependent on the timing of the cold front moving through the area and how much heating we can see during the day.

Behind this, we’ll cool into the upper 70s and low 80s for several days.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

