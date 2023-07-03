Show You Care
Freedom Rock Dedication honors Linn County veterans past and present

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Linn County Fair kicked off its Military Appreciation day with a dedication of its Freedom Rock, honoring Linn County Veterans.

The site has a new pair of flagpoles and shelter and to help protect the rock in the future.

Organizers of the dedication say the rock connects the county’s present with its past.

John Mikelosonwith the Linn County Freedom Rock Foundation said “This is where you live this is where hopefully you grew up this is where you’re putting down roots if you’re going to have roots in a community don’t you want to know your history, this is family.”

This the Freedom Rock’s third year in Central City.

