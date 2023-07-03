Show You Care
Fire departments offer tips for safe grilling on Fourth of July weekend

If you are thinking of starting up the grill for a cookout for July 4th - the Cedar Rapids Fire Department says there are a few things to keep in mind.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Celebrations are starting for the Fourth of July.

If you are thinking of starting up the grill for a cookout - the Cedar Rapids Fire Department says there are a few things to keep in mind.

If you are cooking with coals, officers say you need to dispose of them properly.

They suggest allowing the coals to cool in the grill, and then put them in a metal container and soak them in water.

Make sure the coals are cold before throwing them out.

The department says you can do the same process for backyard fires and disposing ash from the fire pit.

