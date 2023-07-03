Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Explosion in downtown Tokyo building injures 4

A police officer stands guard near the scene of an explosion in a building Monday, July 3,...
A police officer stands guard near the scene of an explosion in a building Monday, July 3, 2023, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — An explosion at a building in Tokyo’s Shimbashi commercial district on Monday shattered windows and spewed smoke, injuring four people, department officials said.

Tokyo Fire Department said the explosion occurred at an eatery on the second floor of an eight-story building, injuring two people inside and two pedestrians who were hit by shards of glass.

Fire department officials said the four injured were all conscious but further details were unknown. NHK national television said three of them were seriously injured.

An owner of the eatery who was among the injured told police that he noticed a smell of gas or sewage when he entered a smoking room, and the explosion occurred when he flicked his lighter, NHK said.

No other information was yet available.

Bystanders watch firefighters try to extinguish a fire at an explosion in a building Monday,...
Bystanders watch firefighters try to extinguish a fire at an explosion in a building Monday, July 3, 2023, in Tokyo. An explosion at a building in Tokyo’s commercial district of Shimbashi on Monday shattered windows and spewed smoke, according to media reports.(Eugene Hoshiko | AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one was hurt during the incident, according to police.
Cedar Rapids man in custody after high speed chase
Experimental plane makes emergency crash landing in Cedar Rapids (photo courtesy the Linn...
Update: C Street is back open after plane crash
Mount Vernon Road Southeast back open after Cedar Rapids crash
Mount Vernon Road Southeast back open after Cedar Rapids crash
Field of Dreams takes on new meaning for some after naturalization ceremony held at the site in...
Field of Dreams takes on new meaning for some after naturalization ceremony
Hot and muggy weather is with us for the rest of the holiday weekend.
Turning hot and humid for the rest of the holiday weekend

Latest News

A man and two dogs are dead after a suspect allegedly attempted multiple carjackings between...
1 person, 2 dogs killed in carjacking spree, police say
A man and two dogs are dead after a suspect allegedly attempted multiple carjackings between...
1 person, 2 dogs killed in carjacking spree, police say
Iowa lawmakers could return to the statehouse in Des Moines for a special legislative session.
Iowa lawmakers could return to statehouse for special session
A man has begun his life sentence for shooting and killing a Casey's store clerk in Marshalltown.
Man has begun life sentence after shooting and killing Casey’s clerk in Marshalltown