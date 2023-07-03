Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Davenport business left out to dry with no assistance after a city inspection

One business owner in Davenport says he is frustrated by the lack of assistance from the city after an inspector found six violations.
By Joe McCoy
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Davenport, Iowa (WQAD) - An auto shop in Davenport is wondering how to stay afloat after a city inspector found six violations, three requiring an engineer to perform repairs.

Kevin Condon and his son Cory have owned Auto Rodz Performance and Machining on W. 4th St. for the last six years. In that time, Kevin said the only inspections they received were yearly safety checks from the fire department.

Friday morning, the city inspector came to the shop in response to a complaint, according to Cory. The violations he found include window issues, front brickwork, peeling paint and foundation crumbling.

The inspector said he was covering a territory from Gaines to Lincoln and 5th St. to River Dr., and is working on 20 to 22 open cases, according to Cory.

The Cordons aren’t the only ones facing building inspections in Davenport. After the partial collapse of the apartment building downtown, the city has posted two notices  to vacate on buildings apartment owner Wold owns.

Kevin does not dispute the violations. He understands the building needs repairs, but is frustrated by the city’s lack of assistance.

“Let’s first put a program in place to help these small businesses and everything before you turn the dogs loose,” Kevin said. “Once again, the city’s putting the cart before the horse. And we’re gonna take it on the chin. So am I mad? You bet.”

Cory also told his father the inspector was less than helpful. He asked the inspector where he could find an engineer to assist in the more involved repairs, his answer, “Google.”

Kevin and Cory will be taking on a greater financial burden with the repairs without help from the city.

“I basically got my retirement wrapped up in keeping my son’s business afloat,” Kevin said. “And right now, I’m looking at work until noon, the day before my funeral. And this is probably gonna be the nail in the coffin.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one was hurt during the incident, according to police.
Cedar Rapids man in custody after high speed chase
Experimental plane makes emergency crash landing in Cedar Rapids (photo courtesy the Linn...
Update: C Street is back open after plane crash
Mount Vernon Road Southeast back open after Cedar Rapids crash
Mount Vernon Road Southeast back open after Cedar Rapids crash
Field of Dreams takes on new meaning for some after naturalization ceremony held at the site in...
Field of Dreams takes on new meaning for some after naturalization ceremony
Two are dead after Winneshiek County crash
Two are dead after Winneshiek County crash

Latest News

A stand-off between U-P-S and its employees continues as a potential strike looms. Workers in...
Iowa UPS workers say they’re ready to strike
If you are thinking of starting up the grill for a cookout on the fourth of July - the Cedar...
Fire departments offer tips for safe grilling on Fourth of July weekend
Contractors in Davenport say they are seeing a large uptick in business since a deadly...
Local contractors are seeing a large uptick in business after the Davenport building collapse
Iowa UPS workers say they're ready to strike