Davenport business left out to dry with no assistance after a city inspection

Davenport, Iowa (WQAD) - An auto shop in Davenport is wondering how to stay afloat after a city inspector found six violations, three requiring an engineer to perform repairs.

Kevin Condon and his son Cory have owned Auto Rodz Performance and Machining on W. 4th St. for the last six years. In that time, Kevin said the only inspections they received were yearly safety checks from the fire department.

Friday morning, the city inspector came to the shop in response to a complaint, according to Cory. The violations he found include window issues, front brickwork, peeling paint and foundation crumbling.

The inspector said he was covering a territory from Gaines to Lincoln and 5th St. to River Dr., and is working on 20 to 22 open cases, according to Cory.

The Cordons aren’t the only ones facing building inspections in Davenport. After the partial collapse of the apartment building downtown, the city has posted two notices to vacate on buildings apartment owner Wold owns.

Kevin does not dispute the violations. He understands the building needs repairs, but is frustrated by the city’s lack of assistance.

“Let’s first put a program in place to help these small businesses and everything before you turn the dogs loose,” Kevin said. “Once again, the city’s putting the cart before the horse. And we’re gonna take it on the chin. So am I mad? You bet.”

Cory also told his father the inspector was less than helpful. He asked the inspector where he could find an engineer to assist in the more involved repairs, his answer, “Google.”

Kevin and Cory will be taking on a greater financial burden with the repairs without help from the city.

“I basically got my retirement wrapped up in keeping my son’s business afloat,” Kevin said. “And right now, I’m looking at work until noon, the day before my funeral. And this is probably gonna be the nail in the coffin.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.