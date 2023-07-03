Cedar Boat Firework Show lights up the sky for the first time since the COVID-19 Pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Cedar Rapids 4th of July holiday tradition returned.

The Cedar Boat Club hosted it’s first fireworks show since 2019.

Organizers say they had to cancel the event during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic - since the show draws thousands of spectators.

Members of the Cedar Boat Club say it’s good to be back after so many years.

Cedar Boat Club Secretary Jeffrey Kass said “I just want everybody to know that the Cedar Boat Club is proud to be bringing back family fun on the river and we’re proud to be part of the community again.”

The event is usually held on July 3rd - but organizers say they held the show a day early to ensure they had fireworks to shoot off.

They plan to return the fireworks to their normal date next year.

This year is the Cedar Boat Club’s 75th anniversary as a non-profit.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.