CCA’s Reese Stockman builds connections with peers of all abilities, raises $3,000 for new adaptive equipment

TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - When Reese Stockman first met Paul Nyane at the beginning of the school year, both of them helped change the other’s perspective.

Nyane, a sophomore, wasn’t always a fan of gym class, until he joined Clear Creek-Amana’s unified physical education class.

“It seems like P.E. went from his least favorite to one of his favorite subjects,” said Paul’s stepfather Austin Beard.

The class combined students of varying abilities; one of Paul’s favorite peers to partner up with is junior Reese Stockman.

“These kids have a peer their own age to work with, and not just a ‘para,’ their teacher,” Stockman said. “They feel like they’re included more.”

Stockman, who plays softball, basketball and soccer at CCA, joined the class thinking she might want to purse a career in adaptive physical education.

After just a week, it was confirmed.

“It was just a really nice experience and I loved it a lot,” she said. “That’s how I know that I want to do it as a career now.”

For Stockman, every game is a chance too bond with a student who might have trouble building emotional connections.

“I like playing baseball and kickball with Reese, Nyane said. “I like batting and I like kicking.”

“Honestly, I think I really learned a lot more than the other kids did,” Stockman said.

Stockman wasn’t satisfied just helping in the class he wanted to make it better.

“One day I remember the teacher saying how she wished she was able to purchase this certain piece of equipment for a certain student because he was wheelchair-bound,” Stockman said. “It’s really hard finding equipment for them to use.”

So Stockman and her family searched for months, and eventually found grants for $3,000 dollars to cover new equipment.

She isn’t a teacher but she’s earned herself some authority

“(Teachers) said honestly, I could put something in the cart and let them know it’s in there,” Stockman said. “They buy it just cause like I set it up for it.”

This fall when Reese is a senior she’ll have one more year to play with Paul, and after graduation, perhaps, countless others.

“Sport comes with that teamwork aspect. You can’t really do it on your own,” she said. “It really brings you together”

