Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

CCA’s Reese Stockman builds connections with peers of all abilities, raises $3,000 for new adaptive equipment

When Reese Stockman first met Paul Nyane at the beginning of the school year, both of them helped change the other’s perspective.
By Jack Lido
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - When Reese Stockman first met Paul Nyane at the beginning of the school year, both of them helped change the other’s perspective.

Nyane, a sophomore, wasn’t always a fan of gym class, until he joined Clear Creek-Amana’s unified physical education class.

“It seems like P.E. went from his least favorite to one of his favorite subjects,” said Paul’s stepfather Austin Beard.

The class combined students of varying abilities; one of Paul’s favorite peers to partner up with is junior Reese Stockman.

“These kids have a peer their own age to work with, and not just a ‘para,’ their teacher,” Stockman said. “They feel like they’re included more.”

Stockman, who plays softball, basketball and soccer at CCA, joined the class thinking she might want to purse a career in adaptive physical education.

After just a week, it was confirmed.

“It was just a really nice experience and I loved it a lot,” she said. “That’s how I know that I want to do it as a career now.”

For Stockman, every game is a chance too bond with a student who might have trouble building emotional connections.

“I like playing baseball and kickball with Reese, Nyane said. “I like batting and I like kicking.”

“Honestly, I think I really learned a lot more than the other kids did,” Stockman said.

Stockman wasn’t satisfied just helping in the class he wanted to make it better.

“One day I remember the teacher saying how she wished she was able to purchase this certain piece of equipment for a certain student because he was wheelchair-bound,” Stockman said. “It’s really hard finding equipment for them to use.”

So Stockman and her family searched for months, and eventually found grants for $3,000 dollars to cover new equipment.

She isn’t a teacher but she’s earned herself some authority

“(Teachers) said honestly, I could put something in the cart and let them know it’s in there,” Stockman said. “They buy it just cause like I set it up for it.”

This fall when Reese is a senior she’ll have one more year to play with Paul, and after graduation, perhaps, countless others.

“Sport comes with that teamwork aspect. You can’t really do it on your own,” she said. “It really brings you together”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Agee signs off
KCRG-TV9′s Nicole Agee signs off from the anchor desk
Experimental plane makes emergency crash landing in Cedar Rapids (photo courtesy the Linn...
Update: C Street is back open after plane crash
No one was hurt during the incident, according to police.
Cedar Rapids man in custody after high speed chase
The dome of the State Capitol building in Des Moines is shown on Tuesday, January 13, 2015....
Iowa educators preparing for new parental rights legislation
A motorcyclist died after a crash on 7th Avenue in Marion on Friday, June 30, 2023. (KCRG: Nick...
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Friday morning crash

Latest News

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller throws in the first inning of a spring...
Cedar Rapids Xavier graduate Mitch Keller earns all-star game selection for Pittsburgh Pirates
Sandfort brothers back on the same team, still as fiery and competitive as ever
Sandfort brothers back on the same team, still as fiery and competitive as ever
Xavier downs North Linn 2-1, building confidence heading into playoffs
Xavier downs North Linn 2-1, building confidence heading into playoffs
Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s William Kiburis, grows into top base-stealer, pitcher and catcher
Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s William Kiburis, grows into top base-stealer, pitcher and catcher