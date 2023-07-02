Xavier downs North Linn 2-1, building confidence heading into playoffs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a rare 1A-4A battle, Xavier broke North Linn’s 8-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory.

The No. 7 Saints scored both their runs via 4th inning RBIs from Taylor Kadolph and Braylen Conlon.

Conlon and Duanna Coyle combined to hold the No. 2 Lynx to just a single run.

Xavier has two more games before heading into the playoffs. North Linn’s regular season is over, they will play Turkey Valley on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.