Xavier downs North Linn 2-1, building confidence heading into playoffs

In a rare 1A-4A battle, Xavier broke North Linn’s 8-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory.
By Jack Lido
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
In a rare 1A-4A battle, Xavier broke North Linn's 8-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory.

The No. 7 Saints scored both their runs via 4th inning RBIs from Taylor Kadolph and Braylen Conlon.

Conlon and Duanna Coyle combined to hold the No. 2 Lynx to just a single run.

Xavier has two more games before heading into the playoffs. North Linn’s regular season is over, they will play Turkey Valley on Wednesday.

