Ways to stay hydrated are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares ways to stay hydrated in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Reach for water. It’s a calorie-free way to stay hydrated while also helping your joints, skin, brain, digestion and weight management (to name a few).

Did you know food can count towards 10–20% of your daily fluid needs? Melons, tomatoes, berries, cucumbers, lettuce and citrus are all rich in water, making them smart choices to stay hydrated.

Choose a sports drink wisely. Unless you’re exercising for 60 minutes or more continuously (that means no breaks), water will meet all of your post-workout fluid needs. However, long-distance runners or cyclists will likely need to replace carbohydrates, sodium and potassium lost during a sweat session.

Low-fat milk provides calcium, b vitamins and protein. Choose three servings of milk (dairy or a fortified, non-dairy alternative) each day for healthy muscles, bones, teeth.

Limit tea or coffee to 1 to 2 servings each day to keep your caffeine intake in check. To ward off unnecessary calories, reduce added sugars and syrups in your daily brew.

