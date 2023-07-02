Ushers Ferry celebrates 50 years of bringing history to life

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Ushers Ferry Historic Village in Cedar Rapids hit a milestone anniversary this year.

The local history museum gives visitors a look at life in a small Iowa town more than 100 years ago, including offering tours and reenactments.

Today, those programs went on as staff celebrated 50 years of the village with a bang.

The city of Cedar Rapids first started the village back in 1973 when it moved the Oak Hill Free Methodist Church to the site.

Over the years other buildings have come to Ushers Ferry including houses and even a saloon.

Staff say the village has survived a lot.

Ann Cejka Program Coordinator at Ushers ferry said “I didn’t think we would make 40 [anniversary] I didn’t think we would make 35 [anniversary] some years, we’ve been through the 1993 flood the 2008 flood 2 Derechos we’ve lost out of 36 exhibit buildings we had 34 of them flood and 16 completely destroyed.”

The village is operated by the Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department.

