Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Ushers Ferry celebrates 50 years of bringing history to life

Ushers Ferry celebrates 50 years of bringing history to life
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Ushers Ferry Historic Village in Cedar Rapids hit a milestone anniversary this year.

The local history museum gives visitors a look at life in a small Iowa town more than 100 years ago, including offering tours and reenactments.

Today, those programs went on as staff celebrated 50 years of the village with a bang.

The city of Cedar Rapids first started the village back in 1973 when it moved the Oak Hill Free Methodist Church to the site.

Over the years other buildings have come to Ushers Ferry including houses and even a saloon.

Staff say the village has survived a lot.

Ann Cejka Program Coordinator at Ushers ferry said “I didn’t think we would make 40 [anniversary] I didn’t think we would make 35 [anniversary] some years, we’ve been through the 1993 flood the 2008 flood 2 Derechos we’ve lost out of 36 exhibit buildings we had 34 of them flood and 16 completely destroyed.”

The village is operated by the Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department.

For more information about the park including upcoming events click here

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died after a crash on 7th Avenue in Marion on Friday, June 30, 2023. (KCRG: Nick...
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Friday morning crash
Nicole Agee signs off
KCRG-TV9′s Nicole Agee signs off from the anchor desk
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Seven people in hospital after carbon monoxide incident in Marion
Multi-vehicle crash on I-80 near Durant
Multi-vehicle crash causing roadblock on I-80 near Durant
Experimental plane makes emergency crash landing in Cedar Rapids (photo courtesy the Linn...
Update: C Street is back open after plane crash

Latest News

Field of Dreams takes on new meaning for some after naturalization ceremony held at the site in...
Field of Dreams takes on new meaning for some after naturalization ceremony
Field of Dreams takes on new meaning for some after naturalization ceremony
Benton County Pride
Small town shows big heart for inaugural Benton County Pride Event
No one was hurt during the incident, according to police.
Cedar Rapids man in custody after high speed chase