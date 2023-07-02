Show You Care
US forest managers urge revelers to swap fireworks for Silly String, but some say not so fast

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Forest Service managers are urging people in the drought-stricken Southwest to forgo the fireworks this July Fourth, suggesting instead that cans of red, white and blue Silly String could be used to celebrate. The problem? Environmentalists say aerosol party streamers are packed with chemicals and cleanup isn’t easy.

The Forest Service and the New Mexico State Forestry Division took the language about the party string and other alternatives from a template, with state officials noting that spray streamers probably are best for neighborhoods, not forests. However people choose to celebrate the holiday, federal officials say all the rules still apply — and that means cleaning up your string.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

