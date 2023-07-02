Show You Care
Turning hot and humid for the rest of the holiday weekend

Our chances for scattered showers are coming to an end across eastern Iowa.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our chances for scattered showers are coming to an end across eastern Iowa.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

While a few pop-up showers cannot be entirely ruled out this afternoon, most of us will begin to dry things out as we head through the rest of the day. Look for decreasing clouds and warming temperatures, reaching into the low and middle 80s across eastern Iowa this afternoon.

We’ll keep warming Monday and Independence Day itself with highs topping out in the upper 80s to around 90. Dew points drop a bit as moisture decreases but it’ll still feel muggy for your Fourth of July festivities.

Hot and muggy weather is with us for the rest of the holiday weekend.
We are watching chances for rain early Wednesday. As things stand right now, we should be able to get fireworks in across eastern Iowa just before rain moves in with showers and storms beginning overnight and lasting throughout Wednesday.

The latest KCRG-TV9 9-Day Forecast
The latest KCRG-TV9 9-Day Forecast.   (KCRG)

