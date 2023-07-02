Sandfort brothers back on the same team, still as fiery and competitive as ever

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Payton and Pryce are back together again.

“Chemistry went back to where it was in high school,” said freshman Pryce.

That sounds goof for Hawkeye fans, who hope to see the Sandforts win as much as they did at Waukee together - they won a state championship.

“It’s a little weird seeing him at a college campus instead of having to drive home and see him,” Payton said. “It’s been fun to playing with him.”

This summer has been filled with Sandfort one-on-one games.

“It’s physical,” Payton said on those games. “It starts with me usually kicking his butt, but then once something happens, I mean we battle. We know each other’s moves, so we have to be creative, which is really good for both of our games.”

The competition is fierce.

“It turns into fights occasionally, but not all that often,” Payton said.

Competition fuels the brothers, but they’re brothers first. Payton has a couple years on his younger brother, and has given Pryce advice.

“Just continuing to stay even keeled is something I really struggled with when I was younger,” Payton said. “There’s a lot of highs in this league, and there’s a lot of lows Just have to stay confident.”

Payton averaged 5 points per game as a true freshman before doubling it as a sophomore thanks in large part to spot up shooting. But Pryce says he tries to shake off the comparisons to his older brother.”

“We’re brothers but we are two separate people two separate players,” Pryce said. “I’m just gonna play my game he’ll play his and it’ll work out.”

