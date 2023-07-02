Show You Care
Hot and Humid
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Eastern Iowans enjoyed a warm, summer afternoon with a partly cloudy sky, only isolated showers, and temperatures in the 80s.

Tonight through the 4th

Tonight will be quiet with lows in the 60s and a mostly clear sky. The holiday weekend continues Monday and July 4th with a mix of sunshine and clouds along with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Dew points will be in the 60s through Independence Day making for a muggy holiday.

Wednesday and Beyond

A cold front will travel through Iowa late Tuesday night and Wednesday bringing a chance for showers and storms to the area. Some storms could become strong to severe. We’ll have more updates on the potential severe weather in the coming days. Showers and storms should end by Thursday bringing a partly cloudy sky back to the region with highs in the 80s through the end of the week. Another chance for showers and storms is possible next weekend.

Hot and Humid(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

