Cedar Rapids Xavier graduate Mitch Keller earns all-star game selection for Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller throws in the first inning of a spring...
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller throws in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Pittsburgh Pirates Ace Mitch Keller is headed to the MLB All-Star game.

The 2014 Xavier graduate was drafted by the Pirates in the second round of the 2014 MLB Draft. After working through the minor leagues, Keller made his debut in Pittsburgh in 2019.

He’s having a career year as Pittsburgh’s ace in 2023, with a 9-3 record, posting 118 strikeouts and a 3.34 ERA.

