Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids man in custody after high speed chase

No one was hurt during the incident, according to police.
No one was hurt during the incident, according to police.(wabi)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man is facing multiple charges after leading Linn County Deputies on a high speed chase Saturday evening.

A deputy attempted to stop 24 year old Michael Bowman for going 80mph in a 65mph zone on Hwy 100 eastbound at Ellis Rd shortly after 8pm on Saturday. Officials say Bowman did not stop, instead continuing eastbound and reaching speeds of 125mph before exiting on Covington Rd, heading west on Hwy 100, and exciting onto Hwy 30 eastbound before entering southwest Cedar Rapids.

Bowman then pulled into the parking lot behind the GNC located at 2320 Edgewood Rd SW where he was taken into custody.

Bowman was transported to the Linn County Jail for an outstanding warrant as well as charges of Attempting to Elude and multiple traffic offences.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died after a crash on 7th Avenue in Marion on Friday, June 30, 2023. (KCRG: Nick...
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Friday morning crash
Nicole Agee signs off
KCRG-TV9′s Nicole Agee signs off from the anchor desk
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Seven people in hospital after carbon monoxide incident in Marion
Multi-vehicle crash on I-80 near Durant
Multi-vehicle crash causing roadblock on I-80 near Durant
Experimental plane makes emergency crash landing in Cedar Rapids (photo courtesy the Linn...
Update: C Street is back open after plane crash

Latest News

Field of Dreams takes on new meaning for some after naturalization ceremony held at the site in...
Field of Dreams takes on new meaning for some after naturalization ceremony
Field of Dreams takes on new meaning for some after naturalization ceremony
Benton County Pride
Small town shows big heart for inaugural Benton County Pride Event
Ushers Ferry celebrates 50 years of bringing history to life
Ushers Ferry celebrates 50 years of bringing history to life