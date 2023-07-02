Cedar Rapids man in custody after high speed chase

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man is facing multiple charges after leading Linn County Deputies on a high speed chase Saturday evening.

A deputy attempted to stop 24 year old Michael Bowman for going 80mph in a 65mph zone on Hwy 100 eastbound at Ellis Rd shortly after 8pm on Saturday. Officials say Bowman did not stop, instead continuing eastbound and reaching speeds of 125mph before exiting on Covington Rd, heading west on Hwy 100, and exciting onto Hwy 30 eastbound before entering southwest Cedar Rapids.

Bowman then pulled into the parking lot behind the GNC located at 2320 Edgewood Rd SW where he was taken into custody.

Bowman was transported to the Linn County Jail for an outstanding warrant as well as charges of Attempting to Elude and multiple traffic offences.

