BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - The 2023 Buffalo Days concluded with a community parade in Buffalo, Iowa.

Over a hundred participated in the parade and the community lined the streets waving them on. Even with the wetter conditions, the parade still continued.

“When you have weather that we had this morning, you don’t know what to expect,” said Buffalo Days Parade participant, Tammy Stoffers. “Kudos to Buffalo because they didn’t call the parade and thank goodness they didn’t because it was a great parade. So many people in Buffalo came out to support everybody in the parade. When you’re doing a parade and you’re walking this long of a route, you need that support of the community, and they did not fail.”

The parade was the finale to a weekend filled with activities, such as a carnival, car show and youth fishing competition.

As the fourth of July approaches, the parade’s theme was “Party in the USA.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.