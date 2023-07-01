Working Iowa: Kernels hiring concessions team members

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels baseball team is still hiring concessions workers for home games at Veterans Memorial Stadium from now through September.

“We’re looking for individuals who can make most of our games. We do play every other week. So we’re here a week, and then we’re away. We don’t travel with the team, it’s a question we get a lot,” said Human Resources Manager Shania DeShaw.

“It’s a really fun environment. Perfect summer job. My first summer job,” said Lilly Fottral.

Fottral is now in her third season working for the Kernels. She says she enjoys the flexibility of the job, making friends with her co-workers and spending time at the ballpark. She usually arrives at the stadium about 60 minutes before the gates open, and wraps up between 30 and 60 minutes after the game ends.

“I’ll pop some popcorn, maybe do some cheese cups, whatever needs to be done,” said Fottral.

Concessions positions don’t require any previous job experience.

“You don’t need to know a whole lot to start here. That’s what’s great about it. Anybody who’s 16 and older can come and work for the Kernels for the summer,” said Jolene Buchheit.

Buchheit is the Concessions Concourse Manager. She started with the Kernels in 2018 and returns each summer.

“I love baseball! I get to work with teenagers, which I’m really passionate about. I work in the schools during the school year, and it’s a nice summertime gig for me,” said Buchheit.

The Kernels typically play six games a week, and again you only work every other week when the team is playing at home.

“All our fans are just fantastic and the energy they bring is wonderful, and it’s not everyday where you get to have a job where you’re excited to go to work, and this is one of those,” said Shania DeShaw.

Not to mention enjoying some of the food yourself says Fottral, “The footlong corndogs. I eat those too much.”

