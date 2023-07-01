Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Working Iowa: Kernels hiring concessions team members

Kernels hiring concessions team members
Kernels hiring concessions team members(KCRG)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels baseball team is still hiring concessions workers for home games at Veterans Memorial Stadium from now through September.

“We’re looking for individuals who can make most of our games. We do play every other week. So we’re here a week, and then we’re away. We don’t travel with the team, it’s a question we get a lot,” said Human Resources Manager Shania DeShaw.

“It’s a really fun environment. Perfect summer job. My first summer job,” said Lilly Fottral.

Fottral is now in her third season working for the Kernels. She says she enjoys the flexibility of the job, making friends with her co-workers and spending time at the ballpark. She usually arrives at the stadium about 60 minutes before the gates open, and wraps up between 30 and 60 minutes after the game ends.

“I’ll pop some popcorn, maybe do some cheese cups, whatever needs to be done,” said Fottral.

Concessions positions don’t require any previous job experience.

“You don’t need to know a whole lot to start here. That’s what’s great about it. Anybody who’s 16 and older can come and work for the Kernels for the summer,” said Jolene Buchheit.

Buchheit is the Concessions Concourse Manager. She started with the Kernels in 2018 and returns each summer.

“I love baseball! I get to work with teenagers, which I’m really passionate about. I work in the schools during the school year, and it’s a nice summertime gig for me,” said Buchheit.

The Kernels typically play six games a week, and again you only work every other week when the team is playing at home.

“All our fans are just fantastic and the energy they bring is wonderful, and it’s not everyday where you get to have a job where you’re excited to go to work, and this is one of those,” said Shania DeShaw.

Not to mention enjoying some of the food yourself says Fottral, “The footlong corndogs. I eat those too much.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died after a crash on 7th Avenue in Marion on Friday, June 30, 2023. (KCRG: Nick...
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Friday morning crash
PHOTO: Courtesy of Trudy Barker
Storms leave homes damaged, thousands without power
The severe weather potential for eastern Iowa on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Air quality to slowly improve, severe storms possible south
Crash on I-80 leads to multiple semi's on fire (Photo: Chris Kleinhans-Schulz)
Multi-vehicle crash on I-80 near West Branch causes delays
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Seven people in hospital after carbon monoxide incident in Marion

Latest News

The president of the Iowa Restaurant Association doesn’t think lab-grown meat will interest...
‘There’s a lot of unknowns’: Iowa agriculture leaders respond to USDA approval of lab-grown meat
More dispatchers needed to answer 911 calls in Marion
Working Iowa: Dispatchers needed to answer 911 calls
Oelwein residents hope for the best as they await more information on damaged apartment building
Oelwein residents hope for the best as they await more information on damaged apartment building
Working Iowa: MYEP offers support to adults with disabilities