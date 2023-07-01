TV9′S 4th of July Cookout Recipes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 4th of July is just around the corner and if you need some recipes for your holiday cookout, the TV9 Crew has you covered!

Joe’s Italian Chicken

1 (16 ounce) bottle Italian-style salad dressing

6 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

Pour salad dressing into a large resealable plastic bag. Add chicken breasts, seal bag, and shake to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for several hours or overnight. Preheat the grill. Remove chicken breasts from marinade and place on grill. Discard the marinade. Cook chicken until it reaches 165 degrees, flipping once during the grill. Enjoy!

Jan’s Steakhouse Potato Salad

1.5 pounds baby red potatoes, cleaned and quartered

½ cup Greek yogurt (or sour cream)

¼ cup light mayonnaise

1/2 cup green onions, chopped

1 Tablespoon your favorite steak seasoning

4 strips high quality bacon, cooked and crumbled

1/2 to 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Garnish with 1/4 cup chopped red onion, if desired.

Place cubed potatoes in a pot with enough water to just cover the potatoes. Bring to boil and cook until just fork tender (about 12 minutes). While the potatoes are cooking, stir together the Greek yogurt, light mayonnaise, green onions, and steak seasoning in a large bowl. When potatoes have cooked, drain liquid and allow them to come to room temperature. Add the slightly warm potatoes to the Greek yogurt mixture and toss in the bacon and cheese. Mix well. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour to allow flavors to blend. Garnish with chopped red onion before serving.

Brian and Marc’s Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

1 bundle of asparagus

Bacon

1 Tbsp Olive Oil

Black pepper

Optional

BBQ sauce

Salt

Cheyenne pepper

Clean asparagus and cut the bottom inch off. Drizzle olive oil, add seasonings and coat. Gather 2-3 asparagus spears and wrap bacon around then coat with more seasoning and oil. Place on George Foreman grill for 10-20 minutes, checking every 5 until done.

Becky’s Grilled Fruit Kebobs

Watermelon

Pineapple

Cantaloupe

Skewers

Optional

Peaches

Pear

Plums

Preheat the grill to medium/high heat. Remove any pits or tough skins from your fruit, and cut them into pieces. Make sure not to cut them so small they will fall into the grill. Slide the fruit onto the skewer, and place on the grill for 3 minutes per side or until grill marks appear.

Jack’s Corn on the Cob

THE CORN RUBS

Standard butter and salt pepper

Butter

Salt

Pepper

Between melting your butter, and brushing it directly to the corn, or taking a stick of butter, and rubbing it on the corn, there’s no preferred method

Elote, mexican steet corn-inspired rub

Mayo

Cotija cheese

Chile powder

Cilantro

Lime

After taking out your hot corn, rub it down with just a little bit of mayo. Follow that with a squeeze of lime m, chili powder, and the Cotija cheese. The cilantro is optional for some color.

Garlic BBQ

Garlic or Garlic powder mixed with butter

Your favorite BBQ seasoning (I used Misty’s BBQ seasoning)

For the garlic butter, mix 1 cup of unsalted butter to 1 tablespoon of minced garlic

After shucking and washing your corn, put the corn in boiling water for 3 minutes. You want enough water where the corn is covered, but not too much more than that. After taking the corn out, set them to the side on aluminum foil.

Jim’s Brats

It’s not quite a recipe. Rather a philosophy.

My father always made our Wisconsin brats by first boiling a pot of beer with diced onions, salt, and a large pat of butter. But it’s what comes after that can be controversial.

He’d pierce the brats several times with a fork, letting the beer mixture seep into the brat.

Some would call that sacrilege.

Rule #2 from the Char-Broil web site is quite strict.

It says “Never poke a whole in a brat”.

“There are all kinds of myths that involve poking holes in the skin of brats,” the web site states.

“A hole in the brat’s skin allows fat to leak out. No matter how unhealthy it might be, fat tastes good. Remove the fat and the flavor goes with it. It also increases the chances of drying the sausages out.”

But then, Char-Broil’s third rule is also pretty clear: Never, ever boil brats.

“Boiling brats actually leaches flavor from the meat,” the company’s grill masters say.

“Steaming them with simmering beer and onion slices in an aluminum pan is okay to keep brats warm and juicy. Boiling in any manner is never okay.”

The other controversy involving the serving of brats is its final preparation.

My dad would boil them and leave them on the grill just long enough for them to darken with grill marks.

Other people have tastes that leave the brat as little more than a charcoal briquette.

“Grill two to three minutes per side until charred as desired,” wrote Jess Larson in her “Wisconsin Beer Brats Recipe” description.

She says brats need to reach an internal temperature of 160 degrees.

“Transfer to a plate to rest and cool slightly before serving.”

Lastly, what you put on a brat can also lead to a stern discussion.

The “Green Bay Press Gazette” conducted a brat condiment survey.

Its three top vote getters are mustard, onions, and sauerkraut.

“Ketchup was fourth but also drew the most ire,” the paper reported.

No matter how you prepare your brats, and whether you agree with my father and our Wisconsin family’s brat-making heritage, there is one thing we can all agree on.

It was written by a “Press Gazette” reader named Harry Maier.

“A brat must be treated with tender, loving care to get the full flavor.”

Emily’s Dill Pickle Pasta Salad

16 oz cooked rotini pasta

8 oz bacon

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 cups chopped dill pickles (about 7 pickles)

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup pickle juice

½ cup sour cream

2 tsp dried dill

1 tsp onion powder

½ tsp black pepper

Start by cooking the bacon. Cook pasta. Chop pickles. In a medium bowl, mix mayo, sour cream, seasoning pickle juice and dill. In a large salad bowl add cooled pasta, dill pickles, cheese and dressing. Chop cooked bacon and add to bowl. Serve and Enjoy!

Jenn’s Cowboy Salsa

3 tomatoes, seeded, finely chopped

1 can black beans

1 can corn

8 green onions, thinly sliced

2 avocados, chopped

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

½ cup Italian dressing

Combine ingredients. Serve with tortilla chips. Enjoy!

Beth’s Make Ahead Berry Good Party Trifle

White Chocolate Almond Custard Filling

· 1 cup half and half

· 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

· 1/3 cup sugar

· ¼ cup all purpose flour

2 eggs

½ cup almond paste

6 ounces white chocolate

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2/3 cup heavy whipping cream

One, 8-ounce packages cream cheese, room temperature

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

¾ cup powdered sugar

½ tablespoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon almond extract

½ cup of custard filling

Warm half and half and vanilla extract in a medium saucepan. In a bowl whisk together sugar and flour. Add eggs, then warm half and half mixture. Pour mixture back into the medium saucepan. Add almond paste. Whisk over medium heat until almost paste dissolves and custard boils, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Add white chocolate and butter; whisk until melted and smooth. Press plastic wrap onto custard and chill for three hours. Beat whipping cream to peaks; fold into custard in three additions. Cover and chill at least six hours and up to two days ahead.

Beat cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, and both extracts in a large bowl. Fold in chilled custard.

Chiffon Cake

1 ½ cups cake flour

1 ¼ cups sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup lukewarm water

½ cup vegetable oil

5 eggs, separated

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Butter and flour one quarter-sheet (9x13) rimmed baking sheet. Mix flour, 3/4 cup sugar, baking powder and salt into large bowl. Beat water into dry ingredients, oil, egg yolks, and extract. Clean off beaters and beat egg whites until soft peaks form. Add remaining 1/2 cup sugar and beat until peaks are stiff. Fold whites into batter. Pour into prepared baking sheet and bake for about 20 minutes, or until a testing toothpick comes out clean. Let cool completely. Wrap and freeze until use (up to three months).

Trifle Assembly

Cake – for a typical sized trifle dish use about 2/3 of the cake. custard filling cream cheese white chocolate frosting

raspberries, strawberries, blueberries and blackberries,

¾ cup raspberry preserves, warmed for easy pouring

Cut the cake into bite sized pieces. I use a pizza cutter. Start layering with cake pieces, then add custard filing, berries and drizzle warmed raspberry preserves. Add at least two more layers of cake, depending on the depth of trifle dish. End with berries. Finally, drizzle the last portion of the raspberry preserves. Chill in fridge until serving.

Becky’s 4th of July Cake Batter Rice Krispie Treats

1/4 cup unsalted butter

1 (10 oz.) bag of marshmallows

2/3 cup boxed dry white cake mix

6 and 1/2 cups rice Krispie cereal

Red and blue food coloring

Holiday sprinkles

Spray a 11×7-inch baking pan with nonstick spray. Put a pot on low heat and melt the butter. Add the marshmallows and stir until completely melted, then stir in the dry cake mix. For traditional Cake Batter Rice Krispie treats, go straight to the next step. If you’re using food coloring, separate the melted mix into however many colors you’ll need. For these 4th of July treats, I divided them into rough thirds, and dyed two marshmallow/butter/cake mixtures red and blue, and left one plain. Then, mix in the cereal until it is completely coated with the marshmallow mixture. Mix in some holiday sprinkles. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking pan and press down lightly, then top with some more sprinkles. For these Fourth of July treats, I put the blue layer down first, then pressed the plain on top of that, and then pressed the red layer on the very top. Chill for 30 minutes, then they are ready to be cut up and served!

