Traffic closure due to small plane accident in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is currently on-scene of a accident at C Street Rd SW and Wright Brothers Blvd. This incident has caused deputies to close traffic on C Street Rd north of Wright Brothers Blvd for approximately a half of a mile.

A post on the Linn County Sheriff Department’s twitter said the C Street closure was due to a small plane accident, and said there were no injuries.

TV9 will continue to update this article with new information.

C STREET CLOSED AT WRIGHT BROTHERS TO THE NORTH. SMALL PLANE ACCIDENT. NO INJURIES pic.twitter.com/TrZu5W3XKp — LinnCountySheriff (@LinnIASheriff) July 1, 2023

