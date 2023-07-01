Traffic closure due to small plane accident in Cedar Rapids
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is currently on-scene of a accident at C Street Rd SW and Wright Brothers Blvd. This incident has caused deputies to close traffic on C Street Rd north of Wright Brothers Blvd for approximately a half of a mile.
A post on the Linn County Sheriff Department’s twitter said the C Street closure was due to a small plane accident, and said there were no injuries.
