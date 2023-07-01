Showers possible overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Scattered showers moved across Eastern Iowa this afternoon with the heaviest rain in our Northwest Zone.

Tonight & Sunday

Showers will continue this evening and overnight with lows dropping into the mid 60s. Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to scattered showers across parts of the region, so you might need to grab a raincoat before leaving for church. The best chance for rain on Sunday will be in the morning, however, a few afternoon showers and storms will be possible as well along with a partly cloudy sky. Thanks to more sunshine, highs will be warmer on Sunday afternoon in the mid to upper 80s.

Showers continue overnight (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Monday & Beyond

Temperatures will continue to climb for Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and a mostly sunny sky. The 4thof July looks hot and dry with a partly cloudy sky for now. Another chance for showers and storms is possible Wednesday and into Thursday as a cold front moves through Iowa.

Showers continue overnight (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.