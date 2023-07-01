Show You Care
Scattered showers are around to start the holiday weekend

On and off showers and a few thunderstorms will be with us again today.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On and off showers and a few thunderstorms will be with us again today.

The latest scan from Pinpoint Doppler Radar
The latest scan from Pinpoint Doppler Radar.   (KCRG)

The entire day shouldn’t be a washout though and should still feature some dry time to enjoy outdoors, just stay close to home for when one of those showers moves through and to be able to seek safe shelter as needed since a few rumbles of thunder and lightning are possible. Temperatures today back into the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs, rising a bit to the low and middle 80s tomorrow. Rain comes to an end early Sunday with clouds decreasing through the rest of the day.

As we approach Independence Day on Tuesday, temperatures warm quickly back to the upper 80s to around 90 with the sunshine returning too.

Scattered showers are with us to start the holiday weekend but it'll turn sunny and hot by...
Scattered showers are with us to start the holiday weekend but it'll turn sunny and hot by Monday and Tuesday.(KCRG)

A chance for rain and thunderstorms returns late Tuesday night into Wednesday but looks to move in after fireworks time at this point. Do stay tuned in to the forecast here, on-air, and on the First Alert Weather App in the coming days for the latest updates if you hope to enjoy time outdoors this holiday.

The latest KCRG-TV9 9-Day Forecast
The latest KCRG-TV9 9-Day Forecast.   (KCRG)

