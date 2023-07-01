June rain has been crucial for Iowa farmers as drought continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - So for in June not including the 30th, Cedar Rapids has gotten more than two inches of rainfall. That’s still behind by almost two inches for the month.

“This corn was planted at the end of April and so it’s coming right along. Normally it would be a good foot taller by now but between the haze and the lack of moisture it’s kinda keep it a little shorter,”said Nate Hofmann, a farmer at Forest Grove Farms.

He says he’s still hopeful July will bring more rain. The dry June hasn’t made the growing season easy.

“So our yield goes normally on corn are about 270 bushels to the acre, what we can do in a good year and this year, I think it’s gonna be a little bit limited. I don’t think we’re going to yield quite what we normally do, but I think there’s still a lot of potential left in this crop,” said Hofmann.

Hofmann has been farming for 13 years. Forest Grove Farms has around 240 acres of land in Linn County. While his crops are growing, the land is shy almost seven inches of rainfall for the year.

“I really welcome the rain and it’d be great if we could get sneak out you know half an inch a week or more. That’ll be ideal for these crops,” said Hofmann.

Josh Henik, Agriculture Assistant Professor at Kirkwood Community College said everything is a domino effect when it comes to farming. He said the rain that did fall in June has been helping.

“There’s been some recent rainfalls. We’re experiencing a nice rain today that has come through that has slowed the progression of the drought here in the corn mill,” said Henik.

He said what happens on the farm will impact consumers at the grocery store. Henik also said the rest of the season will be a critical stage for crop development.

