Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

June rain has been crucial for Iowa farmers as drought continues

By Victoria Wong
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - So for in June not including the 30th, Cedar Rapids has gotten more than two inches of rainfall. That’s still behind by almost two inches for the month.

“This corn was planted at the end of April and so it’s coming right along. Normally it would be a good foot taller by now but between the haze and the lack of moisture it’s kinda keep it a little shorter,”said Nate Hofmann, a farmer at Forest Grove Farms.

He says he’s still hopeful July will bring more rain. The dry June hasn’t made the growing season easy.

“So our yield goes normally on corn are about 270 bushels to the acre, what we can do in a good year and this year, I think it’s gonna be a little bit limited. I don’t think we’re going to yield quite what we normally do, but I think there’s still a lot of potential left in this crop,” said Hofmann.

Hofmann has been farming for 13 years. Forest Grove Farms has around 240 acres of land in Linn County. While his crops are growing, the land is shy almost seven inches of rainfall for the year.

“I really welcome the rain and it’d be great if we could get sneak out you know half an inch a week or more. That’ll be ideal for these crops,” said Hofmann.

Josh Henik, Agriculture Assistant Professor at Kirkwood Community College said everything is a domino effect when it comes to farming. He said the rain that did fall in June has been helping.

“There’s been some recent rainfalls. We’re experiencing a nice rain today that has come through that has slowed the progression of the drought here in the corn mill,” said Henik.

He said what happens on the farm will impact consumers at the grocery store. Henik also said the rest of the season will be a critical stage for crop development.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died after a crash on 7th Avenue in Marion on Friday, June 30, 2023. (KCRG: Nick...
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Friday morning crash
PHOTO: Courtesy of Trudy Barker
Storms leave homes damaged, thousands without power
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Seven people in hospital after carbon monoxide incident in Marion
The severe weather potential for eastern Iowa on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Air quality to slowly improve, severe storms possible south
Multi-vehicle crash on I-80 near Durant
Multi-vehicle crash causing roadblock on I-80 near Durant

Latest News

Glow Run
Inaugural Urbana Strawberry and Rhubarb Days off to fast start with glow run
Brucemore
Brucemore seeks out volunteers to help with trees amid heat and drought
Investigators said a faulty water heater was to blame for a carbon monoxide incident at the...
Investigators said a faulty water heater was to blame for a carbon monoxide incident at the Azure Apartment complex in Marion.
The dome of the State Capitol building in Des Moines is shown on Tuesday, January 13, 2015....
Iowa educators preparing for new parental rights legislation