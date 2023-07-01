Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa auditor says new law will restrict his office’s access to information

Iowa State Capitol
Iowa State Capitol
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s auditor may face new challenges in tracking taxpayer dollars after a new law takes effect Saturday that allows state agencies to deny his office access to information. State Auditor Rob Sand, the single Democrat in statewide office, has described the law as a politically motivated attack on accountability.

Going forward, a state agency is not to provide the state auditor’s office access to confidential information not deemed necessary to the auditor’s responsibilities. Republican lawmakers who support the law say the changes will protect Iowans’ privacy and that it should not effect Sand’s work. But it also could mean agencies more often withhold information from Sand’s office.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died after a crash on 7th Avenue in Marion on Friday, June 30, 2023. (KCRG: Nick...
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Friday morning crash
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Seven people in hospital after carbon monoxide incident in Marion
Nicole Agee signs off
KCRG-TV9′s Nicole Agee signs off from the anchor desk
Multi-vehicle crash on I-80 near Durant
Multi-vehicle crash causing roadblock on I-80 near Durant
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after being fouled in the final second of the second half of an...
Univ. of Iowa gives update on men’s and women’s basketball season tickets

Latest News

Body camera video shows a suspect being arrested after police say he was found hiding in...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police arrest man suspected of hiding in someone’s attic
Body camera video shows a suspect being arrested after police say he was found hiding in...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police arrest man suspected of hiding in someone’s attic
Deputies helped an 8-year-old girl find a new companion after a man allegedly drove over her...
Deputies help girl adopt new dog after her puppy was deliberately run over
The sign outside of the LInn County Sheriff's Office in Cedar Rapids (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)
C Street North of Wright Brothers Boulevard closed due to incident