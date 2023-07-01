Show You Care
Inaugural Urbana Strawberry and Rhubarb Days off to fast start with glow run

By Cole Krutzfield
Updated: 1 hour ago
URBANA, Iowa (KCRG) - Participants wore glow sticks and took part in either a 5K run, 1 mile walk, or even a kids fun run.

Proceeds benefit the new Urbana public library.

The Urbana Lions Club spearheaded the Strawberry Rhubarb Days to celebrate the city of Urbana

This is the first major celebration the city had since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Co-chair Strawberry and Rhubarb Days “We’ve had a good group of people from the town in the community step up and they’ve taken on a lot of the walls and it’s been really encouraging.”

The following is a list of events that are a part of Strawberry and Rhubarb Days.

Saturday, July 1 - 8:30 Little Miss Strawberry and Mr. Rhubarb Competition

10:00 Parade – Urbana City Hall/Fire Station Theme 100 years of Disney(Line up starts at 9:00)

11:00 Food Stand/ Beer Garden Opens – Legion, Legion Auxiliary, and Lions ClubFree Kids Games

Cake Walk with the Urbana Christian ChurchFace Painting and Balloon Lady Bingo by Knights of Columbus Bounce House until 5:00

Touch a Truck (at school) until 1:00

Benton County Sheriff Kids ID (11-1) Vendors until 1:00

1:00 Strong Man Competition

1:00 Kona Ice (until 5:00)

2:00 Bags Tournament

2:30 Biggest Rhubarb Leaf/Longest Rhubarb Stalk/Largest Strawberry

3:00 Baking Competitions

Pedal Time Races

8:00 – 12:00 Street Dance (Crankshaft Band)

Dusk - Fireworks

