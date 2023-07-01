Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Father, child killed after tree falls on their truck, authorities say

Kentucky authorities say a father and his stepdaughter were killed after a tree fell on their vehicle. (Source: WBKO)
By Brennan Crain and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say two people, including a child, died in a truck after a tree fell on the vehicle.

Kentucky State Police report they responded to what was reported as a crash in Butler County Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said Christopher Fulkerson, 49, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado with his 12-year-old stepdaughter when a tree from the east side of the roadway fell and hit the roof of the truck.

WBKO reports that Fulkerson and the girl were killed.

According to Butler County authorities, recent severe storms in the region may have contributed to the tree falling over.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died after a crash on 7th Avenue in Marion on Friday, June 30, 2023. (KCRG: Nick...
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Friday morning crash
Nicole Agee signs off
KCRG-TV9′s Nicole Agee signs off from the anchor desk
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Seven people in hospital after carbon monoxide incident in Marion
Multi-vehicle crash on I-80 near Durant
Multi-vehicle crash causing roadblock on I-80 near Durant
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after being fouled in the final second of the second half of an...
Univ. of Iowa gives update on men’s and women’s basketball season tickets

Latest News

Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read...
Twitter imposes ‘temporary’ daily limits on reading tweets
Tubers float the cool Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas, Thursday, June 29, 2023....
Heat wave scorches America’s southern half as Fourth of July holiday approaches
Louisville Zoo’s 3-year-old elephant Fitz has died after battling a virus.
Zoo announces death of beloved 3-year-old elephant Fitz after battling virus
Police officers face protesters on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday,...
Macron scraps trip amid rioting across France, as loved ones bury teen slain by police